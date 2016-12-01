BEIJING (Reuters) – China promised strong support on Monday for its newest friend in Africa, the former Taiwan ally Sao Tome and Principe, whose foreign minister made a pitch for Chinese firms to invest in his “tranquil” country as the two re-established ties.
China promises strong support as Sao Tome pitches for business
