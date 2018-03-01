China says its ‘moderate’ defense spending rises are no threat

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s “moderate” defense spending rises in the past few years have been to make up for past deficiencies and the country’s military will not threaten anyone, a senior diplomat said on Sunday ahead of the release of the defense budget.
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s “moderate” defense spending rises in the past few years have been to make up for past deficiencies and the country’s military will not threaten anyone, a senior diplomat said on Sunday ahead of the release of the defense budget.