BEIJING (Reuters) – China has no objection to a planned visit by a U.S. aircraft carrier to Vietnam as long as such cooperation benefits regional peace and stability, the country’s foreign ministry said on Friday.
China says no objection to planned U.S. carrier visit if it benefits regional stability
