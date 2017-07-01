SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Ren Biao, one of China’s most wanted fugitives accused of forgery and fraudulently obtaining loans, has returned to the country and handed himself over to the police, the graft watchdog said on Saturday.
China says one of its ‘most wanted’ fugitives now in custody
