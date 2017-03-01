BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s sweeping overhaul of its anti-corruption architecture could enable President Xi Jinping to justify retaining his key ally and top graft buster Wang Qishan beyond retirement age, sources with ties to the leadership say.
China’s anti-corruption overhaul paves way for Xi to retain key ally
