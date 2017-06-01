HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping stood bolt upright and impassive on Friday as he inspected more than 3,000 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops in Hong Kong, the largest military parade in the city since its handover to China in 1997.
Jun
29
China’s President Xi inspects ‘hard-working comrades’ at Hong Kong garrison
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping stood bolt upright and impassive on Friday as he inspected more than 3,000 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops in Hong Kong, the largest military parade in the city since its handover to China in 1997.