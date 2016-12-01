TAIPEI (Reuters) – A group of Chinese warships led by the country’s sole aircraft carrier entered the top half of the South China Sea on Monday after passing south of Taiwan, the island’s defense ministry said of what China has termed a routine exercise.
Dec
25
Chinese carrier enters South China Sea amid renewed tension
TAIPEI (Reuters) – A group of Chinese warships led by the country’s sole aircraft carrier entered the top half of the South China Sea on Monday after passing south of Taiwan, the island’s defense ministry said of what China has termed a routine exercise.