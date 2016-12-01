KINSHASA (Reuters) – Political parties in Democratic Republic of Congo paused talks on Saturday, close to a deal under which President Joseph Kabila would leave power in 2017 and elections would be held the same year, participants at the talks said.
Congo talks near deal for Kabila to step down in 2017
