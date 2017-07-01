David Cameron calls Tory austerity critics selfish, not compassionate

Former British PM says ministers calling for public sector pay cap to be lifted wanted to spend money they might need in future

David Cameron has described critics of austerity as “selfish”, saying their calls to boost spending and raise public sector pay may appear compassionate but would simply saddle future generations with debt.

The comments triggered a furious response from Labour and the Lib Dems, who described the former prime minister as totally out of touch, claiming it was astonishing he could make the argument when nurses were turning to food banks to get by.

