David Cameron’s legacy is soaring child poverty – with worse to come | Frances Ryan

The architects of austerity do not suffer the consequences of their cruel policies. They leave that to the poorest in the UK, and their babies and children

The starkest sign that the way society’s being run has gone wrong isn’t simply the harm that’s being endured – say, mass child hunger – but the fact that those watching no longer care. For some reason that thought came into my mind this week, as it emerged David Cameron has a “Calm down, dear – it’s only a recession” poster in his £1.5m second home.

“I can’t even afford food or a cot bed for her.” “I worry about making payments, bills …” “We’re only able to feed our children, not ourselves.”

