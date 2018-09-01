The death toll from an earthquake and tsunami on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi rose to 832 on Sunday, the national disaster mitigation agency said, adding it assessed the affected area to be bigger than initially thought.
Death toll from Indonesian quake, tsunami rises to 832: agency
