MOGADISHU (Reuters) – At least 263 people were killed by twin bomb explosions in the heart of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, doctors said on Monday, confirming the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Oct
15
Death toll in Somalia bombing jumps to 263: medical workers
