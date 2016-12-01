UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United States on Friday allowed the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement building, defying heavy pressure from long-time ally Israel and President-elect Donald Trump for Washington to wield its veto.
Dec
23
Defying pressure, U.S. lets U.N. denounce Israeli settlements
