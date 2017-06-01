Delaware first state under Donald Trump to ensure abortion stays legal

Delaware has become the first US state since Donald Trump became president to ensure that abortion will remain legal, even if the US leader appoints judges who will rule against abortion rights. Democratic Governor John Carney Jr signed into law a bill that removed restrictions on abortions from state law, making Delaware the eighth state to guarantee women the right to an abortion. As a presidential candidate, Mr Trump vowed to nominate judges to the Supreme Court who would help overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a womanâ€™s constitutional right to an abortion under the Fourteenth Amendment.



