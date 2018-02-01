Dow Jones suffers worst fall in two years amid fears of interest rate rise

Apple, Visa and Exxon among biggest fallers as American and European stock markets tumble from record highs

Wall Street ended its worst week in two years on Friday with another sharp fall as markets in Europe also continued to tumble from the record-high levels reached less than a month ago.

Investors headed for the exits amid growing fears over a bond market rout, triggered by early signs of inflation in the US as economic growth accelerates and wages appear to finally be rising after years of stagnation. US government bond yields, which rise as prices fall, hit the highest level since January 2014.

