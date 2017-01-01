Euro will fail in 10 years without reform, Emmanuel Macron says

French presidential candidate says currency amounts to a ‘weak Deutsche Mark’ that has failed to unify EU states and stand up to the US dollar

The euro may not exist in 10 years’ time if Paris and Berlin fail to bolster the single currency union, French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has said, adding that the current system benefits Germany at the expense of weaker member states.

Macron was economy minister under Socialist President François Hollande until he resigned this year to create his own political movement and stand as an independent candidate in this year’s presidential election.

