Even bravery won’t help the nightmare of Brexit’s new world

The powerful forces driving the current nationalist upheaval also present the prospect of a future only previously imagined by Huxley or Orwell

Most readers will be familiar with Aldous Huxley’s vision of a dystopian future, Brave New World. Indeed, my contemporaries and I often find ourselves observing that this or that latest invention could have come straight out of Huxley’s nightmare vision.

Given the reaction against the ill-effects of globalisation by those who have been left behind – but not left out of electoral and referendum polling booths – it was a clever idea of the British economist Stephen D King to produce a book earlier this year entitled Grave New World.

Continue reading…