By Venus Wu HONG KONG (Reuters) – Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang was jailed for 20 months on Wednesday for misconduct in public office, making him the most senior city official to serve time behind bars in a ruling some said reaffirmed the financial hub’s vaunted rule of law. The sentence brings an ignominious end to what had been a long and stellar career for Tsang before and after the 1997 handover to Chinese control, service that saw him knighted by the outgoing British colonial rulers. “Never in my judicial career have I seen a man falling from such a height,” said High Court justice Andrew Chan in passing sentence.



