PARIS/LONDON/MOSCOW (Reuters) – North Korea shipped coal to Russia last year which was then delivered to South Korea and Japan in a likely violation of U.N. sanctions, three Western European intelligence sources said.
Exclusive: Despite sanctions, North Korea exported coal to South and Japan via Russia – intelligence sources
