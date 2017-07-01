SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Russian intelligence agents attempted to spy on President Emmanuel Macron’s election campaign earlier this year by creating phony Facebook personas, according to a U.S. congressman and two other people briefed on the effort.
Exclusive: Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron campaign – sources
