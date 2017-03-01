TAIPEI (Reuters) – China’s accelerated military development and recent activity by its military aircraft and ships around Taiwan pose an increased threat to the self-ruled island, according to a Taiwanese government defense report draft reviewed by Reuters.
Exclusive: Taiwan says Chinese military threat grows, U.S. regional strategy unclear
