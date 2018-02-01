WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration and key Asian allies are preparing to expand interceptions of ships suspected of violating sanctions on North Korea, a plan that could include deploying U.S. Coast Guard forces to stop and search vessels in Asia-Pacific waters, senior U.S. officials said.
Exclusive: U.S. prepares high-seas crackdown on North Korea sanctions evaders – sources
