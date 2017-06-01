BOSASO, Somalia (Reuters) – A huge explosion was heard from a ship off the coast of Somalia’s Puntland region late on Monday and flame was seen rising from what was possibly a foreign naval vessel, an official told Reuters.
Explosion heard from ship off the coast of Somalia, official says
