PODGORICA (Reuters) – An unknown person threw an explosive device, probably a hand grenade, at the United States embassy building in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, before blowing himself up, the government said on Thursday.
Feb
21
Explosive device thrown at U.S. embassy building in Montenegro
