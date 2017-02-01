Fiji forces Iranian refugee back to Papua New Guinea

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Fiji outraged rights groups on Friday by forcing an Iranian refugee back to Papua New Guinea where he had spent more than three years under Australia’s tough asylum seeker policies and where he said he feared persecution.
