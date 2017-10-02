WELLINGTON (Reuters) – A possible Labour-Green coalition narrowed the gap with the ruling National Party in New Zealand’s final election tally on Saturday, strengthening their position in formal talks next week with a small nationalist party to form a government.
Final tally in NZ election strengthens Labour in negotiation talks
