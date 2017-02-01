Firebrand Milo quits Breitbart News after child sex remarks

By Laila Kearney NEW YORK (Reuters) – Provocative far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos resigned on Tuesday as a senior editor of the Breitbart News website after he was vilified and lost a book deal over comments that condoned certain intimate relations between men and young teenage boys. Yiannopoulos thanked Breitbart for letting him transmit conservative and libertarian ideas to an audience that otherwise would never have heard them, but said he did not want his “poor choice of words” to detract from his colleagues’ important work. For me, now, that means stepping aside.” Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter last year after making remarks on race, religion and sex that incited racial attacks on an African-American actress.



