Food inflation doubles in a month as UK shoppers start to feel the pinch

Sharp fall in pound since EU referendum feeds into big rise in food prices with butter up 15%, fish up 8% and tea up more than 6%

Supermarket inflation doubled last month as shoppers had to pay more for staples such as butter and tea, underlining expectations that household budgets will come under extra pressure in 2017.

Grocery inflation jumped to a near three-year high of 1.4% in the 12 weeks to 26 February, from 0.7% in the 12 weeks to 29 January, according to the consumer consultancy Kantar Worldpanel. The cost of fruit and vegetables – a large proportion of which are imported – also rose.

Continue reading…