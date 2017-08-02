Former Netanyahu chief of staff ‘in negotiations to become state witness’

Ari Harow reportedly in talks with police to give evidence in investigation into the Israeli prime minister and his inner circle

Benjamin Netanyahu’s former chief of staff is reportedly in negotiations to become a state witness – which would make him the second prominent figure to do so – in a series of police investigations into the Israeli prime minister and his inner circle.

According to widespread reports in the Hebrew media, Ari Harow, for years one of Netanyahu’s closest political associates, is in talks with police to give evidence, allegedly in exchange for a lesser sentence over accusations of wrongdoing in the sale of his consulting company.

