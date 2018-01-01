Four out of five working people worried about falling real pay – survey

Rising inflation, falling living standards and static pay are fuelling fears, with the RSA calling for a universal basic income

Anxiety over future job and pay prospects has become entrenched among UK workers against a backdrop of falling living standards, Brexit uncertainty and the prospect of automation, a report has warned.

Four out of five working people are concerned that inflation will outstrip their pay in future, despite high levels of employment, the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) said.

