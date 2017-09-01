PARIS (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday that he would pay attention to demonstrations against his planned labor reforms but pledged to push through with them, a day after protests took place nationwide.
France insists it will go through with labor reform, day after protests
