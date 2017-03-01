BERLIN (Reuters) – France must accelerate reforms and changes to tackle growing social and economic problems that are fuelling nationalism, populism and the rise of Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Front, a top German official said on Tuesday.
France must accelerate reforms to thwart populism-German official
