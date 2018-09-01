France still believes that a good deal on Brexit is possible but the country must prepare for the possibility of Britain and the European Union failing to reach an agreement on its divorce from the bloc, a minister said on Saturday.
France sees Brexit deal possible, but must prepare for ‘no deal’
