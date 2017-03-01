France’s Macron seen on top in first round presidential vote: poll

PARIS (Reuters) – Centrist Emmanuel Macron would come out ahead of far right leader Marine Le Pen in the first round of France’s presidential election before going on to win a runoff vote against her, a Harris Interactive poll showed on Thursday.
