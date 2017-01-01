PARIS (Reuters) – Former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls called on Monday for a big turnout in the second round of the Socialist primaries after a first round vote made left-wing rival Benoit Hamon frontrunner to represent the party in this year’s presidential election.
Jan
23
France’s Valls urges big second round turnout as presidential bid stumbles
