FTSE 100 hits record high as global markets celebrate boom year – business live

All the day’s economic and financial news, as investors count their profits on the final trading day of 2017

FTSE 100 hits another record highAsian markets have posted best year since 20092017’s top business stories: Ryanair crisis, hackers and a giant rabbit

8.47am GMT

The pound is also having a good morning. It’s up 0.5% against the US dollar at $1.35, a three-week high.

8.24am GMT

Boom! Britain’s FTSE 100 index has hit a new record at the start of trading.

The blue-chip index has jumped by 13 points to 7,636, slightly over yesterday’s record high.

8.08am GMT

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets, the eurozone and business.

“While the broader economic outlook appears increasingly rosy, as captured by measures of consumer and business confidence, the more cautious nature of investors hints at a concern that markets may have already discounted much of the good news.”

