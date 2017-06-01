BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s parliament voted on Friday to legalize gay marriage after Chancellor Angela Merkel did an about-face that freed members of conservative party to vote their “conscience” rather than follow party lines.
Jun
30
German parliament legalizes same-sex marriage
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s parliament voted on Friday to legalize gay marriage after Chancellor Angela Merkel did an about-face that freed members of conservative party to vote their “conscience” rather than follow party lines.