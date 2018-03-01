BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will learn on Sunday whether the Social Democrat (SPD) party’s 464,000 members have voted in favor of a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, opening the way to a new government for Europe’s economic powerhouse.
Germany awaits coalition blessing from Social Democrat party members
