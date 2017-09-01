Global economy at risk a decade on from financial crisis, says WEF

UK slips one place to eighth in competitiveness rankings as Switzerland tops World Economic Forum league table

The 10th anniversary of the worst downturn since the Great Depression finds the global economy at risk of a fresh crisis and ill-prepared for the disruption likely from the robot age, the World Economic Forum has warned.

The body that organises the annual gathering of the global elite in Davos each January used its annual league table of competitiveness to stress that the failure to push through growth and productivity-friendly policies since the crash of 2007-08 had jeopardised chances of a sustained recovery.

