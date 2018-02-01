BANGKOK (Reuters) – Environment group Greenpeace on Thursday called on Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to tackle an air pollution “crisis” in Bangkok, weeks after a pollution agency said the city’s air quality had hit dangerous levels.
Feb
21
Greenpeace appeals to Thai PM to tackle air pollution ‘crisis’
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Environment group Greenpeace on Thursday called on Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to tackle an air pollution “crisis” in Bangkok, weeks after a pollution agency said the city’s air quality had hit dangerous levels.