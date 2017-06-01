Guess who’s coming to the Mansion House dinner?

Just a few days ago, Philip Hammond’s own days seemed numbered. Now he appears to have been granted a reprieve

Despite everything that has happened over the past few days, the Mansion House speeches are still scheduled to take place this week – with the difference this year being that guests had been preparing for the showpiece by speculating who might be the star mystery guest.

It was always going to be the chancellor, of course, but the mystery was who might be holding that great office of state come Thursday, when the City’s finest minds (plus the usual load of bankers and fund managers) gather to hear what the second lord of the Treasury and the governor of the Bank of England have to say about the state of the UK economy.

