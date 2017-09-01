CAIRO (Reuters) – Palestinian Islamist Hamas group said on Sunday it has dissolved its administration that runs Gaza and agrees to hold general elections in order to end a long-running feud with President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah movement.
Hamas dissolves Gaza administration in Palestinian unity bid
