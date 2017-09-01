Hollywood producer questioned over claims he bribed Israeli PM

Arnon Milchan interviewed by detectives in London over series of gifts given to Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli media report

Arnon Milchan, the media mogul and Hollywood producer behind the 1990 hit film Pretty Woman, has been interviewed by Israeli detectives in London over allegations he bribed the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Milchan, who has emerged as a key figure in one of a series of police investigations swirling around Netanyahu, was interviewed under caution in the criminal investigation known as Case 1000 for the first time after reports he previously admitted to police he had given Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu gifts, including boxes of cigars, bottles of pink champagne and jewellery.

