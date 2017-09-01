HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s leader urged an immediate end to independence debates in the Chinese-ruled global financial hub on Tuesday, warning that the issue was harming the city’s relationship with Beijing’s Communist Party leaders.
Hong Kong leader demands end of independence talk, warns ties with Beijing at risk
