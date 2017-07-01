HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam acknowledged on Friday there were concerns over certain “individual incidents” in the city and it was her duty to accurately reflect them to the central government in Beijing.
Jul
14
Hong Kong leader vows to reflect concerns of wider society to Beijing
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam acknowledged on Friday there were concerns over certain “individual incidents” in the city and it was her duty to accurately reflect them to the central government in Beijing.