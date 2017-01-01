DUBAI (Reuters) – A decision by President Donald Trump to temporarily ban Yemeni citizens from traveling to the United States is “illegal and illegitimate,” authorities controlled by the Iran-allied Houthi group in Yemen’s capital said.
Jan
29
Houthi-run authorities in Yemen capital condemn Trump ban
DUBAI (Reuters) – A decision by President Donald Trump to temporarily ban Yemeni citizens from traveling to the United States is “illegal and illegitimate,” authorities controlled by the Iran-allied Houthi group in Yemen’s capital said.