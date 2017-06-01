How will the City react to a Tory or Labour general election victory?

We look at the impact on markets and the pound from four possible poll outcomes

Election 2017: live updates throughout the day

Major financial firms will have traders and analysts stationed at their desks by 10pm on Thursday, in time for the exit polls which will give first indication of the result of the snap general election.

With the market positioned for a Conservative victory, any early sign that Theresa May’s party will loosen its grip on parliament will spark a market reaction. The pound will move first, as it trades round the clock in the 24-hour foreign exchange market. But shares and and government bonds will also be jolted as their markets open on Friday morning.

