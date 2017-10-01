SYDNEY (Reuters) – Three hundred U.S. Marines flew out of Australia on Sunday as their troop rotation came to an end, the first of a 1,250-strong force to leave the Pacific nation after being stationed for six months in the country’s far north.
Oct
14
Hundreds of U.S. Marines leave Australia after troop rotation
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Three hundred U.S. Marines flew out of Australia on Sunday as their troop rotation came to an end, the first of a 1,250-strong force to leave the Pacific nation after being stationed for six months in the country’s far north.