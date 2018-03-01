BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday opposition parties would unite to try to oust his ruling Fidesz in the April 8 election and would turn Hungary into a haven for immigrants, after his party suffered a surprise by-election defeat.
Hungarian PM steps up anti-immigrant campaign after by-election loss
