NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi scored a major political victory on Thursday when the chief minister of a populous northern state joined forces with his ruling party, further weakening the field of credible opposition candidates.
Jul
27
In big win for Modi, Indian state leader teams up with his ruling BJP
